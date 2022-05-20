TODAY

BASEBALL

College

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 6 p.m.

High School

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 1 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.