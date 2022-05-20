TODAY
BASEBALL
College
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 6 p.m.
High School
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 1 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 4:30 p.m.
