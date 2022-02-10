TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Oglethorpe at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Longwood at James Madison, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Immaculata at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg at Region 5D championships at Riverbend, 2:30 p.m.
