TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Heritage Invitational, TBD
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Old Dominion, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Page County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Drew at Battlefield Classic, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Defiance at Cedar Point, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Arcadia at Battlefield Classic, 5 p.m.
James Madison vs. Yale in Tallahassee, Fla., 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Oberlin at Cedar Point, 8 p.m.
