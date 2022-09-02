TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Heritage Invitational, TBD

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Old Dominion, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Rock Ridge at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Luray, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Page County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Central, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater vs. Drew at Battlefield Classic, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Defiance at Cedar Point, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Arcadia at Battlefield Classic, 5 p.m.

James Madison vs. Yale in Tallahassee, Fla., 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Oberlin at Cedar Point, 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.