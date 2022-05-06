TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Towson, 3 p.m.

ODAC Quarterfinals

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 3:30 p.m.

High School

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Spotswood at Dogwood Classic at Lannigan Field, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

ODAC Semifinals

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

