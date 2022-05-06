TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Towson, 3 p.m.
ODAC Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 3:30 p.m.
High School
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Spotswood at Dogwood Classic at Lannigan Field, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
ODAC Semifinals
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.