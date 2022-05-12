TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Hofstra, 3 p.m.
ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Bridgewater vs. Shenandoah at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, N.C.,2 p.m.
High School
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Central, 6 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
NCAA Tournament
James Madison vs. UConn in Baltimore Md., 7 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Central, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Parry McCluer, Spotswood, Western Albemarle and William Monroe at JJ Updike Last Chance Invitational at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Page County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 6 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Central, 6 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
