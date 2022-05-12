TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Hofstra, 3 p.m.

ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Bridgewater vs. Shenandoah at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, N.C.,2 p.m.

High School

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at Central, 6 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

NCAA Tournament

James Madison vs. UConn in Baltimore Md., 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Central, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Parry McCluer, Spotswood, Western Albemarle and William Monroe at JJ Updike Last Chance Invitational at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Central at Page County, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 6 p.m.

Page County at Central, 7 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at Central, 6 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

