TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Florida State, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at College of Charleston, 12 p.m.
Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 5D First Round
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Region 3C First Round
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
Region 5D First Round
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Marymount, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Virginia High School League Class 1-3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
