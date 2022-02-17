TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Florida State, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at College of Charleston, 12 p.m.

Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 5D First Round

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Region 3C First Round

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

Region 5D First Round

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Marymount, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Virginia High School League Class 1-3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.

