TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Page County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Seton School at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Quarterfinals
Montana at James Madison, 7 p.m.
