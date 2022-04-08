TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at College of Charleston, 6 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship in Jacksonville N.C., TBD
High School
Wakefield School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., 11 a.m.
High School
Buffalo Gap, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg at Luray, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.
Warren County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Benedictine at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
