TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at College of Charleston, 6 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship in Jacksonville N.C., TBD

High School

Wakefield School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., 11 a.m.

High School

Buffalo Gap, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg at Luray, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.

Warren County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Benedictine at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

