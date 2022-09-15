TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Christopher Newport Invitational, 8 a.m.
James Madison at Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Central, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at UNCG Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
College Women
James Madison at Elon Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
