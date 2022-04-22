FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 5, William & Mary 4

High School

Broadway 3, Harrisonburg 1

Turner Ashby 10, Rockbridge County 9

Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 1

Luray 6, Page County 3

Central 6, East Rockingham 2

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge County 0

Harrisonburg 4, Broadway 0

Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 2

Luray 4, Page County 0

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge County 0

Waynesboro 1, Fort Defiance 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 1

Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 1

East Rockingham 12, Central 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 7, Broadway 2

Rockbridge County 5, Turner Ashby 4

High School Girls

Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 0

Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 0

