FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 5, William & Mary 4
High School
Broadway 3, Harrisonburg 1
Turner Ashby 10, Rockbridge County 9
Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 1
Luray 6, Page County 3
Central 6, East Rockingham 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge County 0
Harrisonburg 4, Broadway 0
Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 2
Luray 4, Page County 0
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge County 0
Waynesboro 1, Fort Defiance 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 1
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 1
East Rockingham 12, Central 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 7, Broadway 2
Rockbridge County 5, Turner Ashby 4
High School Girls
Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 0
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 0
