FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20
Luray 41, Central 25
Spotswood 25, Rockbridge Couny 20
East Rockingham 28, Page County 8
Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28
Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21
Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16
Tucker County 45, Moorefield 18
East Hardy 42, Bath County 7
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater 2, Averett 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Old Dominion 0
Christopher Newport 3, Bridgewater 0
N.C Wesleyan 3, Mary Baldwin 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.