FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20

Luray 41, Central 25

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge Couny 20

East Rockingham 28, Page County 8

Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28

Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7

Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21

Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16

Tucker County 45, Moorefield 18

East Hardy 42, Bath County 7

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater 2, Averett 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Old Dominion 0

Christopher Newport 3, Bridgewater 0

N.C Wesleyan 3, Mary Baldwin 0

