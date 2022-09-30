FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Central 20, Broadway 12
Staunton 7, Harrisonburg 0
Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0
Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0
Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14
Page County 44, Bath County 25
Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14
Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 1, Appalachian State 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Texas State 2
Bridgewater 3, Averett 1
