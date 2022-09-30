FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Central 20, Broadway 12

Staunton 7, Harrisonburg 0

Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0

Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0

Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14

Page County 44, Bath County 25

Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14

Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 1, Appalachian State 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Texas State 2

Bridgewater 3, Averett 1

