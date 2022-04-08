FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

College of Charleston 6, James Madison 3

High School

Spotswood 10, Page County 0

Mountain View 9, East Rockingham 2

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham 2, Mountain View 0

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 9, Miller School 0

Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 2

Skyline 6, Broadway 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Page County 5, Spotswood 2

East Rockingham 20 Mountain View 4

TENNIS

High School Boys

Broadway 7, Rockbridge County 2

Spotswood 9, East Rockingham 0

Turner Ashby 7, Fort Defiance 2

High School Girls

Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 0

Spotswood 9, East Rockingham 0

Fort Defiance 5, Turner Ashby 4

