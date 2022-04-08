FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
College of Charleston 6, James Madison 3
High School
Spotswood 10, Page County 0
Mountain View 9, East Rockingham 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham 2, Mountain View 0
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 9, Miller School 0
Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 2
Skyline 6, Broadway 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County 5, Spotswood 2
East Rockingham 20 Mountain View 4
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway 7, Rockbridge County 2
Spotswood 9, East Rockingham 0
Turner Ashby 7, Fort Defiance 2
High School Girls
Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 0
Spotswood 9, East Rockingham 0
Fort Defiance 5, Turner Ashby 4
