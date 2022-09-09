FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Louisville 1, James Madison 0
Eastern Mennonite 10, Bryn Athyn 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Central 42, East Rockingham 21
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Staunton 35, Page County 2
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
UMBC 3, James Madison 2
High School
Mountain View 3, Page County 2
