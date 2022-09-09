FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Louisville 1, James Madison 0

Eastern Mennonite 10, Bryn Athyn 0

FOOTBALL

High School

Central 42, East Rockingham 21

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

John Handley 28, Spotswood 0

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

William Monroe 27, Broadway 14

Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0

Staunton 35, Page County 2

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2

Strasburg 33, Warren County 13

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

UMBC 3, James Madison 2

High School

Mountain View 3, Page County 2

