FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 8, Elon 4

High School

East Rockingham 10, Luray 0

Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 9

Broadway 14, Petersburg 5

Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1

Page County 13, Madison County 10

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham 3, Luray 0

Turner Ashby 4, Wilson Memorial 0

Harrisonburg 1, William Fleming 1

William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0

High School Girls

Luray 9, East Rockingham 1

William Monroe 3, Spotswood 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 16, Wilson Memorial 4

William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0

Page County 7, Madison County 5

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 6, Roanoke 3

College Women

Bridgewater 7, Roanoke 2

