FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 8, Elon 4
High School
East Rockingham 10, Luray 0
Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 9
Broadway 14, Petersburg 5
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1
Page County 13, Madison County 10
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham 3, Luray 0
Turner Ashby 4, Wilson Memorial 0
Harrisonburg 1, William Fleming 1
William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0
High School Girls
Luray 9, East Rockingham 1
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 16, Wilson Memorial 4
William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0
Page County 7, Madison County 5
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 6, Roanoke 3
College Women
Bridgewater 7, Roanoke 2
