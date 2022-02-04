FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 71, Elon 56
High School Boys
Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54 (OT)
East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51
Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45
Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35
Page County 75, Mountain View 51
Central 74, Luray 42
Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51 (OT)
Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40
Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55
Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11
Mountain View 52, Page County 49
Luray 64, Central 35
Buffalo Gap 59, Waynesboro 34
Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 5, Georgetown 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.