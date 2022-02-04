FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 71, Elon 56

High School Boys

Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54 (OT)

East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51

Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

Page County 75, Mountain View 51

Central 74, Luray 42

Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51 (OT)

Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40

Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55

Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11

Mountain View 52, Page County 49

Luray 64, Central 35

Buffalo Gap 59, Waynesboro 34

Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison 5, Georgetown 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.