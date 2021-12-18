FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 108, Bethany 80
High School Boys
Spotswood 75, Heritage-Lynchburg 69
Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64
Luray 51, Clarke County 43
Strasburg 65, Page County 56
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 57, Fort Defiance 49
Harrisonburg 66, Waynesboro 33
Skyline 60, Broadway 52
Strasburg 47, Page County 30
