FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater 108, Bethany 80

High School Boys

Spotswood 75, Heritage-Lynchburg 69

Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64

Luray 51, Clarke County 43

Strasburg 65, Page County 56

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 57, Fort Defiance 49

Harrisonburg 66, Waynesboro 33

Skyline 60, Broadway 52

Strasburg 47, Page County 30

