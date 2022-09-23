FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 9, Saint Francis 2

Bridgewater 3, Wooster 1

FOOTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Luray 50, Skyline 23

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0

Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Central 62, Colonial Beach 6

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Appalachian State 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 2

Mary Washington 3, Bridgewater 0

High School

Eastern Mennonite 3, Carmel Christian 0

