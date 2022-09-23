FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 9, Saint Francis 2
Bridgewater 3, Wooster 1
FOOTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Luray 50, Skyline 23
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Appalachian State 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 2
Mary Washington 3, Bridgewater 0
High School
Eastern Mennonite 3, Carmel Christian 0
