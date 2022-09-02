FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Old Dominion 6, James Madison 1
FOOTBALL
High School
Strasburg 27, Broadway 6
Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14
East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22
Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14
Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6
Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7
Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14
Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7
Page County 30, Nelson County 26
Central 37, Madison County 0
Staunton 40, Covington 7
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Yale 3, James Madison 0
Defiance 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
