FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Old Dominion 6, James Madison 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Strasburg 27, Broadway 6

Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14

East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14

Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6

Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7

Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7

Page County 30, Nelson County 26

Central 37, Madison County 0

Staunton 40, Covington 7

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Yale 3, James Madison 0

Defiance 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

