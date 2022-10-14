FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28

Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6

East Rockingham 35, Luray 14

Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12

Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7

Central 52, Skyline 7

Strasburg 42, Madison County 14

Clarke County 41, Meridian 0

East Hardy 43, Moorefield 0

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0

College Women

James Madison 1, Marshall 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Georgia State 1

Guilford 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 1

High School

Mountain View 3, Luray 0

Page County 3, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

