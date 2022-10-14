FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Central 52, Skyline 7
Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Clarke County 41, Meridian 0
East Hardy 43, Moorefield 0
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0
College Women
James Madison 1, Marshall 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Georgia State 1
Guilford 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 1
High School
Mountain View 3, Luray 0
Page County 3, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
