FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Hofstra 6, James Madison 4

ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Shenandoah 9, Bridgewater 3

High School

Rockbridge County 5, Broadway 2

Page County 5, Central 3

Strasburg 3, Clarke County 0

LACROSSE

NCAA Tournament First Round

James Madison 14, Connecticut 7

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 4, Spotswood 0

Central 8, Page County 0

Clarke County 8, Strasburg 1

High School Girls

Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0

East Rockingham 4, Madison County 1

Central 5, Page County 0

Clarke County 1, Strasburg 0

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 12, Madison County 4

Page County 3, Central 1

Clarke County 4, Strasburg 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial 8, Staunton 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.