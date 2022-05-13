FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Hofstra 6, James Madison 4
ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Shenandoah 9, Bridgewater 3
High School
Rockbridge County 5, Broadway 2
Page County 5, Central 3
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 0
LACROSSE
NCAA Tournament First Round
James Madison 14, Connecticut 7
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 4, Spotswood 0
Central 8, Page County 0
Clarke County 8, Strasburg 1
High School Girls
Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0
East Rockingham 4, Madison County 1
Central 5, Page County 0
Clarke County 1, Strasburg 0
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 12, Madison County 4
Page County 3, Central 1
Clarke County 4, Strasburg 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial 8, Staunton 1
