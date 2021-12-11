FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Broadway 66, Page County 23

Staunton 54, Turner Ashby 41

Wilson Memorial 81, Spotswood 78

Fort Defiance 66, Monticello 56

Eastern Mennonite 61, Seton School 57

High School Girls

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35

Broadway 57, Page County 49

Turner Ashby 44, Staunton 28

Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 24

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Quarterfinals

James Madison 28, Montana 6

