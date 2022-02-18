FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Florida State 4, James Madison 1

BASKETBALL

College Women

College of Charleston 71, James Madison 69

Hollins 62, Eastern Mennonite 45

High School Girls

Region 5D First Round

Harrisonburg 55, Albemarle 53

High School Boys

Region 5D First Round

Albemarle 57, Harrisonburg 49

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 9, Ferrum 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

