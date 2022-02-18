FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Florida State 4, James Madison 1
BASKETBALL
College Women
College of Charleston 71, James Madison 69
Hollins 62, Eastern Mennonite 45
High School Girls
Region 5D First Round
Harrisonburg 55, Albemarle 53
High School Boys
Region 5D First Round
Albemarle 57, Harrisonburg 49
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 9, Ferrum 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
