FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Richmond 1
FOOTBALL
High School
Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21
Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Central 38, Page County 0
Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Buffalo Gap 35, James River 7
Clarke County 40, Warren County 7
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Albany 1
