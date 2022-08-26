FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 3, Richmond 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Draft 41, William Monroe 0

Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16

Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21

Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14

Central 38, Page County 0

Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14

Buffalo Gap 35, James River 7

Clarke County 40, Warren County 7

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Albany 1

