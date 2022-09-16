FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 1, William & Mary 0

FOOTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7

Luray 35, Page County 12

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21

Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7

Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20

Central 21, Clarke County 14

Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21

Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East 3

Strasburg 40, Moorefield 0

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 1, Coastal Carolina 0

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 3, Trinity 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.