FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 1, William & Mary 0
FOOTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7
Luray 35, Page County 12
Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21
Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7
Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21
Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Central 21, Clarke County 14
Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East 3
Strasburg 40, Moorefield 0
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 1, Coastal Carolina 0
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 3, Trinity 1
