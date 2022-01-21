FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 57, UNCW 56

High School Boys

William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 48

Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47

Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28

Clarke County 51, Luray 34

Page County 69, Strasburg 47

High School Girls

Broadway 47, Rockbridge County 46

Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38

Strasburg 41, Page County 32

Luray 58, Clarke County 28

