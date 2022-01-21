FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 57, UNCW 56
High School Boys
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 48
Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47
Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28
Clarke County 51, Luray 34
Page County 69, Strasburg 47
High School Girls
Broadway 47, Rockbridge County 46
Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38
Strasburg 41, Page County 32
Luray 58, Clarke County 28
