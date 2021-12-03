FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
East Rockingham 68, Spotswood 65
William Fleming 56, Harrisonburg 35
Broadway 53, Monticello 29
Eastern Mennonite 69, Potomac Falls 63
High School Girls
Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 16
Broadway 48, Mountain View 44
Harrisonburg 56, William Fleming 34
