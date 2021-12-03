FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

East Rockingham 68, Spotswood 65

William Fleming 56, Harrisonburg 35

Broadway 53, Monticello 29

Eastern Mennonite 69, Potomac Falls 63

High School Girls

Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 16

Broadway 48, Mountain View 44

Harrisonburg 56, William Fleming 34

