FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37

East Rockingham 50, Union 44

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Central 65, Page County 56

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43

Luray 66, Page County 43

Fort Defiance 82, Rockbridge County 32

Broadway 59, John Handley 19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.