FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37
East Rockingham 50, Union 44
Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
Central 65, Page County 56
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43
Luray 66, Page County 43
Fort Defiance 82, Rockbridge County 32
Broadway 59, John Handley 19
