Tuesday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., is Women in Business – Building Business Relationships. Join us on Tuesday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m – 1 p.m. at The Valley Cork, 55 East Main St., Luray, for our Women in Business Lunch. We’ll be featuring Nick Koger, Community Outreach Manager for the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, who will be speaking on entrepreneurial support, funding, programs, and potential mentors for your business. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund mission is to help people create options for themselves through access to capital and support by convening relationships among the Shenandoah Valley Ecosystem. Learn first-hand what it means to develop a business, complete a business program, and launch a product. Lunch will cost $15 for Chamber Members and $20 for Potential Members. If you wish to attend, please RSVP to events@luraypage.com or 540-743-3915, by Friday, March 24.
Featured Businesses
Mountain View Sheds & Storage, 2039 US Highway, Luray, is a local certified Old Hickory Storage Buildings dealer. They offer a variety of storage building options, and can help you customize it to fit exactly what you need. Visit them at https://oldhickorybuildings.com/locations/luray-virginia/ or ginahikes@gmail.com.
Page County TRIAD, Luray, is a local non-profit organization that works with the local senior population in Page County. This group of individuals is focused on improving the quality of life for seniors health and safety. You can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/PageCountyTriad, grants@pagesheriff.com, or (540) 743-6571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.