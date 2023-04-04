FRONT ROYAL — Fifty years is a long time to be in business. Fifty years in the same business, at the same location, with the same leadership is a rare accomplishment indeed.
Arthur Drago, owner of Front Royal Karate Club, has been going strong at his Kidd Lane location since April 1973. Grateful for the community that embraced him, Drago credits his longevity and success to his commitment to his craft and his ability to form relationships.
“I’ve just been consistent. There will be days when you go, ugh, but when you start doing the movement everything disappears because the movement is magical,” he said recently, reminiscing alongside his wife and business partner Carol.
Having grown up in New York City, Drago came to Virginia in 1971 to work on a Fauquier County farm. He had already earned a black belt a six years earlier, at age 23, and jumped at the opportunity to begin teaching in his new home. His first classes were held around Fauquier County, and soon thereafter he started working with students at Grafton School in Berryville where he began to develop his junior karate program.
“Some of the people from those areas were demanding that we have a school,” Drago said. He began his search in Front Royal where a long-time property owner and businessman, the late Ronald Gilliam, offered the spot on Kidd Lane. He laughed recalling the first time he saw the space that is now home to some of his best memories.
“He gave me these keys, kind of handed them to me like they were contaminated,” Drago said. “And we had a plywood door and a master lock. We opened it up and Ronnie had junk up to the ceiling. We’re talking plumbing, electrical, air conditioners, lumber. I mean, holy smokes, everything was here.”
Undeterred, Drago noticed the tongue and groove wood floor and “thought that’s very cool. That’s as far as I looked,” he said. The deal was sealed with a handshake.
The original six-month rental has now extended for 50 years, with four landlords and one major renovation.
“I thought, well, let’s see if this works and, even to this moment, well, it’s working, but we better keep working at it. It’s not like it’s automatic. You gotta keep that flexibility. Gotta keep your tone,” said Drago, who moves through an hour of yoga-inspired movement before beginning his training.
That original dojo — a school for training in judo, karate and other forms of self-defense — was much smaller than what students experience now. In the early 1990s, the dojo expanded to include an office area and waiting room. The current karate deck was constructed as part of that renovation, he said.
Though the structure has remained unchanged since that renovation, the interior of the space is an ever-growing tribute to Drago’s students and their continued success. Since day one, he has kept notes on classes, students, promotions, and special events. He is currently up to book 46, with books dating back to the beginning in 1973. Drago and his wife estimate that he has worked with at least 60,000 children and more than 20,000 adults in his career.
Of those many students, 131 have earned the rank of black belt. And every one is pictured in the dojo – from Sydney Backstrom, the youngest to achieve the rank at age 13, to the late Anne Holliday, the oldest to earn a black belt at age 53, to the most recently promoted 14-year-old Bain Rodarmel. In recent years Carol Drago has added black ribbons to the photos of the nine black belt recipients who have died.
“When you look back, you really are very appreciative of all the people that kept you going,” Drago said. “And at the same time, who is there now is totally what it’s all about.”
Drago credits a few factors to his success.
First and foremost, he said, “I believe it’s the community. This community has embraced me since day one with Ronnie Gilliam with a handshake,” he said.
That community support brought students in the door, but Drago’s ability to cultivate relationships with both his adult and junior students, and their parents, and his commitment to supporting their journey has created a community within the dojo.
“It’s a matter of the trust that the parents have to have. And that’s been the magical relationship that I’ve had with many, many families, and many, many children. If they stay six months, you get to know the family a little bit. If they stay six years, you become part of their family,” Drago said, adding that he and Carol have attended at least a dozen weddings of former students, adults who began their karate practice as children in the dojo.
Students learn respect for themselves and others, and how to work with other people, Drago said. They also learn responsibility. “I tell the kids, you can fail promotions. You have to be accountable for your actions. You can’t be unaccountable,” Drago said, adding those expectations are supported with compassion.
“You have to be very sensitive to who you have. But at the same point, you gotta take them a little further than their comfort zone. You gotta care for the students that come on the deck. You’re [the students] getting out there and everybody’s looking at you and you gotta do a form. It’s not like running up and down a soccer field, here the spotlight is on you. And so that creates a certain amount of confidence and bravery, and I have to make sure – because it’s a fragile ecology for the children – that what they experience is fruitful. That’s very important. We want to encourage them to continue whatever they want to do,” he said.
“We practice with each other. We work with each other. We’re not trying to see who’s better. The school gives you the orientation of self improvement rather than winning,” Drago said. Carol Drago added, “Your competition is with yourself and not anyone else.”
Amid the challenges of self improvement, there is a lot of fun, the Dragos said, recounting hilarious stories of their adventures over the years. There was the time a student went missing from class only to be discovered sleeping on the bathroom floor. And the time a mom stitched up her son’s lacerated head with a needle and thread she pulled from her purse, allowing him to return to the deck to continue his practice.
“There are the dojo bloopers. So many great laughs. It’s like life, it’s up and down, but there are so many heartfelt and endearing moments,” Drago said.
Over the years, Drago has taught multiple members of the same families — mothers and sons, fathers and daughters, siblings, and even grandparent and grandchild.
Drago has no plans to retire, noting that his mother, Matilda, worked long hours well into her late 90s. Pointing to a piece of framed, embroidered artwork created by his mother, he explained that it was the only thing on the dojo walls for the first 10 years. “That’s a peaceful dragon, but it’s got a little fire to it. That was her symbolism. Peaceful dragons can have a little fire,” Drago said.
For more information, call 540-635-7554 or visit www.frontroyalkarateclub.com.
