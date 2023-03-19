The Warren Coalition cleared a hurdle this week toward opening its first addiction recovery house in Front Royal.
The town Planning Commission voted 5-0 at its meeting on Wednesday in favor of forwarding to the Town Council a recommendation to approve the Warren Coalition’s request for a special-use permit to allow a lodging house at 200 N. Royal Ave. Chairman Darryl Merchant, Vice Chair Daniel Wells and commissioners Connie Marshner, Michael Williams and Glenn Wood voted in favor of the motion.
Commissioners recommended that the council include as permit conditions a limit of 10 residents in the lodging house and a requirement that the property provide eight parking spaces.
The commissioners heard from several people, including recovering addicts, who spoke in support of the Warren Coalition and its proposal. But three neighbors spoke against the proposal out of concern that a recovery center could worsen an existing problem with drugs on their streets.
Prior to making the motion, Williams said he views the proposal differently since the commission received reassurances from the coalition about the checks and balances it would put in place to run the facility. Williams said he felt the project would serve as a positive step toward dealing with mental health and drug abuse in the community.
“You know, sometimes it comes down if not in my backyard, whose?” Williams said.
Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett spoke on the organization’s intentions for the property. The agency seeks to open a facility for up to nine adult male residents. The agency will not accept registered sex offenders, she noted. A peer recovery specialist would live in the building as the on-site house manager. The agency will not provide food but residents can use the full kitchen in the building.
The organization plans to accept only active participants in outpatient or inpatient treatment programs through referrals, Shifflett said.
“We will encourage them to continue that (treatment) once they’re in the house,” Shifflett said.
Each resident will be assigned a peer-support specialist who regularly works with that person. The agency plans to hold meetings for residents and offer a curriculum for treatment and help them find jobs or go to school. Shifflett said they expect residents who follow the rules to stay at the house for six to nine months. Each resident must have a savings account so they can, if required, meet obligations such as payment of court fines and child support. Residents also must be employed.
Residents must submit to regular drug screenings, and a positive test results in immediate dismissal from the house.
“They are welcome to come back once they’ve gone back to treatment, they feel like they’ve found their feet, but we’re not gonna let anyone else be sick; if someone else relapses ... they have to go,” Shifflett said.
At the public hearing, several people who are recovering addicts spoke in support of the Warren Coalition and its plan, saying they would have benefitted from such a facility had one existed in Front Royal.
Woodstock resident James Funkhouser works as a peer-recovery specialist for the Warren Coalition. Funkhouser told the commission that when he went into treatment and recovery, he stayed in a house like the one the organization proposes. But the house was located in Richmond three hours away because no such facility existed in or near Shenandoah County, he said.
“I needed the stability that this type of recovery house provides, and I had to go hours and hours away to do that,” Funkhouser said.
As a peer-recovery specialist, Funkhouser said he’s referred approximately 40 people into treatment or recovery houses like the one proposed, all of which operate hours away.
Christine Mahoney, who has a Front Royal address, said she’s having to stay in an Oxford recovery house in Winchester because no such facility exists in the town. Mahoney said she, too, had to stay in a recovery house hours away from her children as she received treatment for addiction. Mahoney said she’s been an active user of drugs for 20 years in Warren County.
“Had I known there was places like this out there, I might’ve got cleaner a lot sooner,” Mahoney said. “But there’s nothing like that around here, so I was very unaware that was even an option.”
Mahoney said she participated in several classes offered by the Warren Coalition as part of her recovery.
“The help that they’ve given me in saving my life is insurmountable, like, I can’t even begin to describe — from helping me to work on myself to helping me with my kids to helping me get a job to helping me get to meetings, you know anything, just somebody to talk to,” Mahoney said. “It’s a great nonprofit organization, and I definitely think that, you know, this is something that we need in this area ‘cause the way I see it, would you rather have those active drug users that (are) being mentioned or would you rather have people that are in recovery and want better living in your community.”
But neighbors of the house spoke against the proposal and said the area near the property, particularly Virginia Avenue, has a persistent problem with drugs.
Virginia Avenue resident Phil Caslavka lives near the property and said his block of the street has drug-related problems. In addition to finding cellophane wrappers and broken beer bottles in his yard, Caslavka said he’s seen drug deals take place via recordings from his security cameras.
Steve Bieker lives next door to the North Royal Avenue house with his wife and echoed Caslavka’s concerns. Bieker said he installed a 6-foot fence to block his children from seeing drug deals. Bieker said he’s found needles in his yard. The Biekers also experienced some problems several years ago when the North Royal Avenue building housed individuals being treated for mental illnesses. Bieker also lauded the recovering addicts who spoke for going into recovery but voiced concern about residents who may relapse. He noted that the building is in a drug-free school zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.