Grottoes

Town Council

The Grottoes Town Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of Town Hall. Council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.

Address: P.O. Box 146, 601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441

Phone: 540-249-5896

www.ci.grottoes.va.us

Mayor •  Jo Plaster

540-249-5896 •  jplaster@ci.grottoes.va.us

Tim Leeth

540-249-5896  •  tleeth@ci.grottoes.va.us

David Raynes

540-249-5896  •  draynes@ci.grottoes.va.us

Jim Justis

540-249-5896 • jjustis@ci.grottoes.va.us

Joshua Bailey

540-249-5896 • jbailey@ci.grottoes.va.us

Mark Sterling

540-249-5896 • msterling@ci.grottoes.va.us

Michael Kohl

540-249-5896 • mkohl@ci.grottoes.va.us

Appointed Officials

The address for all town officials is 601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.

Town Manager – Stefanie McAlister

Treasurer Rhonda – Danner

Police Chief – Jason Sullivan

Town Attorney – Nathan Miller

540-564-1555 

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission meets the last Tuesday of every odd month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Town Hall. Members are appointed by council.

Michael Kohl

mkohl@ci.grottoes.va.us

Nathan Foerster

nfoerster@ci.grottoes.va.us

Dylan Nicely

dnicely@ci.grottoes.va.us

Rene Ehlenfeldt

rene@ci.grottoes.va.us

Darrel Baker

dbaker@ci.grottoes.va.us

