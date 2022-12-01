Grottoes
Town Council
The Grottoes Town Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of Town Hall. Council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.
Address: P.O. Box 146, 601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441
Phone: 540-249-5896
Mayor • Jo Plaster
540-249-5896 • jplaster@ci.grottoes.va.us
Tim Leeth
540-249-5896 • tleeth@ci.grottoes.va.us
David Raynes
540-249-5896 • draynes@ci.grottoes.va.us
Jim Justis
540-249-5896 • jjustis@ci.grottoes.va.us
Joshua Bailey
540-249-5896 • jbailey@ci.grottoes.va.us
Mark Sterling
540-249-5896 • msterling@ci.grottoes.va.us
Michael Kohl
540-249-5896 • mkohl@ci.grottoes.va.us
Appointed Officials
The address for all town officials is 601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Town Manager – Stefanie McAlister
Treasurer Rhonda – Danner
Police Chief – Jason Sullivan
Town Attorney – Nathan Miller
540-564-1555
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission meets the last Tuesday of every odd month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Town Hall. Members are appointed by council.
Michael Kohl
Nathan Foerster
Dylan Nicely
Rene Ehlenfeldt
Darrel Baker
