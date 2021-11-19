Along with Augusta County, Harrisonburg helped raise over $200,000 in Walk to End Alzheimer’s events last month.
Harrisonburg’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a fundraising event for Alzheimer’s care and research, was held at James Madison University’s U-Park on Oct. 16. The team from sorority Sigma Kappa’s Delta Rho chapter at JMU raised the most money, earning $40,024 this year.
The Augusta County event was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Oct. 6. “The Dream Weavers,” led by Jen Weaver, raised over $11,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser.
— Staff Reports
