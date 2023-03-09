A Harrisonburg man has been charged with crimes connected to the United States Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol surveillance video, law enforcement body camera footage and social media posts indicate Kenyon trespassed inside the U.S. Capitol. The FBI received multiple tips about a Facebook account associated with Kenyon that claimed to have entered the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021.
On March 2, Kenyon was arrested and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
According to a complainant, Kenyon posted a live video on Facebook while inside the building.
A mobile device registered to Kenyon was present in the U.S. Capitol between 2:43 p.m. and 4:53 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to records obtained through a search warrant.
U.S Capitol surveillance footage showed a person wearing the same outfit, hat and black face covering as Kenyon was wearing in his Facebook live video, according to court documents.
A U.S. Capitol police officer reported disarming an individual who brandished and swung around a pocket knife among a crowd inside the Capitol Rotunda. Police pulled the person from the crowd and confiscated the weapon.
After seeing screenshots of Kenyon from the Jan. 6 event, an officer identified Kenyon as the person who brandished the knife, according to court documents. It does not appear that charges have been filed in reference to the knife.
Kenyon paid his pretrial bond on the day of his arrest, but the amount is unknown as the document is sealed.
A trial date has not been set yet, according to court documents.
