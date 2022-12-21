Due to the likelihood of frigid temperatures Thursday, Dec. 22, the scheduled delivery of food to city neighborhoods via the Harrisonburg City Public Schools‘ Mobile Café wasn’t able to take place. 

However, the scheduled delivery for December 29 will take place, according to a press release from HCPS. 

The menu will include a cheeseburger or sunbutter burger, and jelly sandwich. All lunches are served with fruit, veggie, and milk.

Lunch is served at no cost to kids up to the age of 18. Adults meals are $4.

The Mobile Café schedule is:

Spotswood Mobile Home Park

1715 Country Club Ct.

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Liberty Square

Founders Way

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Harris Gardens

215 Vine St.

Noon to 12:20 p.m.

NENA Community Center

491 Broad St.

12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

University Place

36 South Ave.

1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Meriwether Hills

151 Colonial Drive

1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Mosby Heights

2510 Mosby Ct.

2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Deer Run

899 Port Republic Rd.

2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Dutch Mill/Holly Court

97 Dutch Mill Ct.

3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

