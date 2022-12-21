Due to the likelihood of frigid temperatures Thursday, Dec. 22, the scheduled delivery of food to city neighborhoods via the Harrisonburg City Public Schools‘ Mobile Café wasn’t able to take place.
However, the scheduled delivery for December 29 will take place, according to a press release from HCPS.
The menu will include a cheeseburger or sunbutter burger, and jelly sandwich. All lunches are served with fruit, veggie, and milk.
Lunch is served at no cost to kids up to the age of 18. Adults meals are $4.
The Mobile Café schedule is:
Spotswood Mobile Home Park
1715 Country Club Ct.
11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
Liberty Square
Founders Way
11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Harris Gardens
215 Vine St.
Noon to 12:20 p.m.
NENA Community Center
491 Broad St.
12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
University Place
36 South Ave.
1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
Meriwether Hills
151 Colonial Drive
1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
Mosby Heights
2510 Mosby Ct.
2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Deer Run
899 Port Republic Rd.
2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Dutch Mill/Holly Court
97 Dutch Mill Ct.
3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.