Health Care

Hospitals

Sentara RMH Medical Center

2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-689 1000  •  www.sentara.com

Page Memorial Hospital

200 Memorial Drive, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-4561  •  www.valleyhealthlink.com/page-memorial-hospital

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital

759 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-1100  •  valleyhealthlink.com/shenandoah-memorial-hospital

Augusta Health

78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939

540-332-4000  •  augustahealth.com

Health Departments

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department

110 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801  • 540-574-5100

Page County Health Department

75 Court Lane, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-743-6528

Shenandoah County Health Department

494 N. Main St., Suite 100, Woodstock, VA 22664 • 540-459-3733  

Other Health Services

Adagio House

Empowering Care:  Adagio House is a nonprofit counseling agency dedicated to accessible mental health care within the context of community. While our focus is on caregivers and individuals with disabilities, we are a welcoming agency for anyone who desires healing and growth.

1000 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-746-0345 • https://www.adagiohouse.org

Alcoholics Anonymous

540-434-8870  •  harrisonburgaa.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter

355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901

434-973-6122 • https://www.alz.org/cwva

Appalachian Physical Therapy

2035 E. Market St., Suite 45, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-701-6015 • https://aptfc.com

Appalachian Physical Therapy

171 E. Springbrook Road, Broadway, VA  22815 • 540-917-5644

AVA Care Of Harrisonburg

AVA Care of Harrisonburg is a free clinic for those facing unplanned pregnancy.

833 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-434-7528 • https://avacareforyou.org

Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center

We partner with academic and community agencies to develop, expand, or support health and human services for those whose health status is most vulnerable.

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-6007 • www.brahec.jmu.edu

Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, Charlottesville

1-800-222-1222

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Harrisonburg, VA 22801  •  540-568-8923  •  info@bicsv.orgwww.bicsv.org

CareFree Home Health & Companions

460 Hidden Creek Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-434-9898 www.carefreehomehealth.com

Caregivers Community Network

Kathy Guisewite, Coordinator • guisewkf@jmu.edu • 540-471-5633

Community Counseling Center

96 Campbell St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-433-1546 • https://hbccc.org

Collins Center & Child Advocacy Center

217 S. Liberty St., Suite 205, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

24-hour crisis hotline 540-434-2272  •  thecollinscenter.org

Community Services Board, Harrisonburg-Rockingham

1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-1941 or Emergency Services 540-434-1766 • www.hrcsb.org

Counseling and Psychological Services & Interprofessional Services for Learning Assessment

Teaching, service, and research clinics that are dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing by providing high quality, affordable mental health services to both the local community members and university students.

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Room 1128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-568-1735 • www.iihhs.jmu.edu/caps

Crestwood Assisted Living — VMRC

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/assisted-living

Elkton Area Community Center

20593 Blue and Gold Dr., Elkton, VA 22827  •  540-298-8730 www.elktonva.gov/community-center

Family Life Resource Center

273 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-434-8450 https://www.flrc.org

First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence

129 Franklin St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-434-0295 • www.firststepva.com

Generations Crossing Child & Adult Day Care

Caring for children and adults.

3765 Taylor Spring Lane, Rockingham, VA 22801  •  540-434-4901 www.generationscrossing.com

Greater Shenandoah Valley Brain Injury Support Group

P.O. Box 2121, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-421-5610 • www.gsvbisg.com

Price Rotary Senior Center

To empower those 60 years and older with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives.

305 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg VA 22801  •  540-432-7799 • www.harrisonburgva.gov/senior-center

Health Education Design Group

Delivering eLearning content to health and human service organizations everywhere.

1070A Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 • 540-568-8849 • https://www.hedgjmu.org

Healthcare for the Homeless Suitcase Clinic

A homeless health care initiative dedicated to improving the health of the local homeless population.

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-908-1789 • www.iihhs.jmu.edu/suitcaseclinic/index.html

Healthy Families Page County

Empowers families by connecting them to community resources and offering in-home services.

294 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851 • 540-778-4061 https://shenandoahpage.wixsite.com/healthyfamilies

Healthy Families Shenandoah County

Empowers families by connecting them to community resources and offering in-home services.

759 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664 • 540-459-8558 • https://shenandoahpage.wixsite.com/healthyfamilies

Heritage Haven — VMRC

Income-based senior independent living apartments.

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • https://www.vmrc.org/heritage-haven-apartments

Home Instead Senior Care

278 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482 • 540-291-7625 https://www.homeinstead.com/location/319

Journey Counseling

Biblical and Clinical Counseling.

250 E. Elizabeth St., Suite 111, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-908-3464 www.journeycounselingministries.org

La Leche League of the Northern Shenandoah Valley

Offers meetings and breastfeeding cafes, and helps mothers by phone and in person.

540-300-7994

Promotores de Salud

A lay health promoter program dedicated to improving access to health care and providing health education for all Hispanics in the Central Shenandoah Valley.

(Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center)

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5284 • www.brahec.jmu.edu

March of Dimes

888-663-4637 • www.marchofdimes.org

McNulty Center for Children & Adolescents

Parent and Child Education

463 E. Washington St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 •  540-433-3100

National Alliance on Mental Illness — Harrisonburg- Rockingham Chapter

Provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

804-285-8264 ext 200

Oak Lea Complete Living Care — VMRC

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 https://www.vmrc.org/complete-care

Occupational Therapy Clinical Education Services

Provides services for children who are referred for occupational therapy.

131 W. Grace St., Room 1100, Harrisonburg, VA 22807

540-568-4980  •  otces.cisat.jmu.edu

Parent Education, Awareness and Support

Evidenced-based group parenting education classes offered in English and Spanish.

2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-564-7006 • MKWOLFE@sentara.com

Park Gables — VMRC

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-gables

Park Place — VMRC

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-place

Park Village — VMRC

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-village

Precious Time

JMU nursing students provide respite care for families of children with special needs.

220 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-3280 www.iihhs.jmu.edu/precioustime

Safe Kids of the Central Shenandoah Valley

101 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-432-7703 www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-central-shenandoah-valley

Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center

2275 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801  •  540-689-6800

Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership

3811 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • ValleyAutismInfo@gmail.com

www.valleyautism.org

Shenandoah Valley Child Development Clinic

Provides comprehensive interdisciplinary assessments for children and adolescents suspected of having developmental delays and/or disabilities.

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-6687 www.iihhs.jmu.edu/cdc

Shenandoah Valley Doula Collective

Network of doulas serving women and families in the Shenandoah by assisting in pregnancy, labor, postpartum and other reproductive wellness needs.

shenandoahvalleydoulacollective.weebly.com

Summit House

Community based self-help rehabilitation program designed to assist individuals with their recoveries from mental illness.

1888 Pear St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-1816

www.hrcsb.org/summit-house-psychosocial-rehabilitation

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham

Information, referral, advocacy and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Offering in-home support, respite care and community engagement.

620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 

540-437-9214  •  https://thearcofhr.org

The Health Place

Healthy Families of Page County. Free support services empowering first-time families to give their children a healthy and safe start in life.

294 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851 • 540-778-4061

Tobacco Free Programs

1-800-SENTARA (1-800-736-8272)

Valley Associates For Independent Living Inc. (VAIL)

Promoting self-direction among people with disabilities and removing barriers to independence in the community.

3210 Peoples Dr., Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-6513 • https://govail.org

Valley Voice Reading Service

Talking newspapers for the print-impaired.

540-568-3812  •   www.wmra.org/valley-voice

Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS)

Please contact the VPAS representative in your area. • 800-868-VPAS or 540-949-7141 www.vpas.info

Virginia Department for Aging & Rehabilitative Services

540-434-5981

Virginia Department for the Blind & Vision Impaired

Toll free 800-622-2155

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Wellness Center

1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-574-3850 • www.vmrc.org/wellness-center

Women, Infants & Children

110 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-574-5100

Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center

243 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Fishersville, VA 22939 • 800-345-9972 • www.wwrc.net

