Health Care
Hospitals
Sentara RMH Medical Center
2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
• 540-689 1000 • www.sentara.com
Page Memorial Hospital
200 Memorial Drive, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-4561 • www.valleyhealthlink.com/page-memorial-hospital
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital
759 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-1100 • valleyhealthlink.com/shenandoah-memorial-hospital
Augusta Health
78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939
540-332-4000 • augustahealth.com
Health Departments
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department
110 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-574-5100
Page County Health Department
75 Court Lane, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-743-6528
Shenandoah County Health Department
494 N. Main St., Suite 100, Woodstock, VA 22664 • 540-459-3733
Other Health Services
Adagio House
Empowering Care: Adagio House is a nonprofit counseling agency dedicated to accessible mental health care within the context of community. While our focus is on caregivers and individuals with disabilities, we are a welcoming agency for anyone who desires healing and growth.
1000 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-746-0345 • https://www.adagiohouse.org
Alcoholics Anonymous
540-434-8870 • harrisonburgaa.org
Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter
355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901
434-973-6122 • https://www.alz.org/cwva
Appalachian Physical Therapy
2035 E. Market St., Suite 45, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-701-6015 • https://aptfc.com
Appalachian Physical Therapy
171 E. Springbrook Road, Broadway, VA 22815 • 540-917-5644
AVA Care Of Harrisonburg
AVA Care of Harrisonburg is a free clinic for those facing unplanned pregnancy.
833 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-434-7528 • https://avacareforyou.org
Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center
We partner with academic and community agencies to develop, expand, or support health and human services for those whose health status is most vulnerable.
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-6007 • www.brahec.jmu.edu
Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, Charlottesville
1-800-222-1222
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-8923 • info@bicsv.org • www.bicsv.org
CareFree Home Health & Companions
460 Hidden Creek Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-9898 www.carefreehomehealth.com
Caregivers Community Network
Kathy Guisewite, Coordinator • guisewkf@jmu.edu • 540-471-5633
Community Counseling Center
96 Campbell St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-1546 • https://hbccc.org
Collins Center & Child Advocacy Center
217 S. Liberty St., Suite 205, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
24-hour crisis hotline 540-434-2272 • thecollinscenter.org
Community Services Board, Harrisonburg-Rockingham
1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-1941 or Emergency Services 540-434-1766 • www.hrcsb.org
Counseling and Psychological Services & Interprofessional Services for Learning Assessment
Teaching, service, and research clinics that are dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing by providing high quality, affordable mental health services to both the local community members and university students.
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Room 1128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-568-1735 • www.iihhs.jmu.edu/caps
Crestwood Assisted Living — VMRC
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/assisted-living
Elkton Area Community Center
20593 Blue and Gold Dr., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-8730 www.elktonva.gov/community-center
Family Life Resource Center
273 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-8450 https://www.flrc.org
First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence
129 Franklin St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-0295 • www.firststepva.com
Generations Crossing Child & Adult Day Care
Caring for children and adults.
3765 Taylor Spring Lane, Rockingham, VA 22801 • 540-434-4901 www.generationscrossing.com
Greater Shenandoah Valley Brain Injury Support Group
P.O. Box 2121, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-421-5610 • www.gsvbisg.com
Price Rotary Senior Center
To empower those 60 years and older with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives.
305 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg VA 22801 • 540-432-7799 • www.harrisonburgva.gov/senior-center
Health Education Design Group
Delivering eLearning content to health and human service organizations everywhere.
1070A Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 • 540-568-8849 • https://www.hedgjmu.org
Healthcare for the Homeless Suitcase Clinic
A homeless health care initiative dedicated to improving the health of the local homeless population.
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-908-1789 • www.iihhs.jmu.edu/suitcaseclinic/index.html
Healthy Families Page County
Empowers families by connecting them to community resources and offering in-home services.
294 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851 • 540-778-4061 https://shenandoahpage.wixsite.com/healthyfamilies
Healthy Families Shenandoah County
Empowers families by connecting them to community resources and offering in-home services.
759 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664 • 540-459-8558 • https://shenandoahpage.wixsite.com/healthyfamilies
Heritage Haven — VMRC
Income-based senior independent living apartments.
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • https://www.vmrc.org/heritage-haven-apartments
Home Instead Senior Care
278 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482 • 540-291-7625 https://www.homeinstead.com/location/319
Journey Counseling
Biblical and Clinical Counseling.
250 E. Elizabeth St., Suite 111, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-908-3464 www.journeycounselingministries.org
La Leche League of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
Offers meetings and breastfeeding cafes, and helps mothers by phone and in person.
540-300-7994
Promotores de Salud
A lay health promoter program dedicated to improving access to health care and providing health education for all Hispanics in the Central Shenandoah Valley.
(Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center)
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5284 • www.brahec.jmu.edu
March of Dimes
888-663-4637 • www.marchofdimes.org
McNulty Center for Children & Adolescents
Parent and Child Education
463 E. Washington St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-433-3100
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Harrisonburg- Rockingham Chapter
Provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
804-285-8264 ext 200
Oak Lea Complete Living Care — VMRC
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 https://www.vmrc.org/complete-care
Occupational Therapy Clinical Education Services
Provides services for children who are referred for occupational therapy.
131 W. Grace St., Room 1100, Harrisonburg, VA 22807
540-568-4980 • otces.cisat.jmu.edu
Parent Education, Awareness and Support
Evidenced-based group parenting education classes offered in English and Spanish.
2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-564-7006 • MKWOLFE@sentara.com
Park Gables — VMRC
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-gables
Park Place — VMRC
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-place
Park Village — VMRC
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3400 • www.vmrc.org/park-village
Precious Time
JMU nursing students provide respite care for families of children with special needs.
220 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-3280 www.iihhs.jmu.edu/precioustime
Safe Kids of the Central Shenandoah Valley
101 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-432-7703 www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-central-shenandoah-valley
Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center
2275 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-689-6800
Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership
3811 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • ValleyAutismInfo@gmail.com
Shenandoah Valley Child Development Clinic
Provides comprehensive interdisciplinary assessments for children and adolescents suspected of having developmental delays and/or disabilities.
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-6687 www.iihhs.jmu.edu/cdc
Shenandoah Valley Doula Collective
Network of doulas serving women and families in the Shenandoah by assisting in pregnancy, labor, postpartum and other reproductive wellness needs.
shenandoahvalleydoulacollective.weebly.com
Summit House
Community based self-help rehabilitation program designed to assist individuals with their recoveries from mental illness.
1888 Pear St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-1816
www.hrcsb.org/summit-house-psychosocial-rehabilitation
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham
Information, referral, advocacy and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Offering in-home support, respite care and community engagement.
620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-437-9214 • https://thearcofhr.org
The Health Place
Healthy Families of Page County. Free support services empowering first-time families to give their children a healthy and safe start in life.
294 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851 • 540-778-4061
Tobacco Free Programs
1-800-SENTARA (1-800-736-8272)
Valley Associates For Independent Living Inc. (VAIL)
Promoting self-direction among people with disabilities and removing barriers to independence in the community.
3210 Peoples Dr., Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-6513 • https://govail.org
Valley Voice Reading Service
Talking newspapers for the print-impaired.
540-568-3812 • www.wmra.org/valley-voice
Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS)
Please contact the VPAS representative in your area. • 800-868-VPAS or 540-949-7141 www.vpas.info
Virginia Department for Aging & Rehabilitative Services
540-434-5981
Virginia Department for the Blind & Vision Impaired
Toll free 800-622-2155
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Wellness Center
1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-574-3850 • www.vmrc.org/wellness-center
Women, Infants & Children
110 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-574-5100
Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center
243 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Fishersville, VA 22939 • 800-345-9972 • www.wwrc.net
