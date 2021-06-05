Members of the Harrisonburg School Board and City Council liaison committee will meet Monday at noon to discuss construction of the city's second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2.
Construction of HHS2 was put on hold in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the School Board to look for a way to get the project restarted.
One revenue source that seemed promising was the use of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which the division is expecting millions. According to Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards, those funds are still on the table, but it is complicated. Richards plans to explain if these funds can and will be used to restart the project at Monday's meeting.
The School Board and City Council members will also discuss a timeline for getting the project restarted.
On May 25, City Council approved a 4 cent increase in the real estate tax, allowing the city to go to the bond market to get funding to resume construction of the school.
In the meantime, the contract between the city of Harrisonburg and Nielsen Builders remains suspended. No new change orders have been signed, but that doesn’t mean anyone is backing out of the project, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The April 30 date on the change order refers to the date that allowed either HCPS or Nielsen Builders to terminate the contract. Neither party plans to terminate the contract, Mackail said. Jim Delucas, board chair and chief data officer for Nielsen, has also said that Nielsen has no intention of terminating the original contract.
The city of Harrisonburg will go to the bond market and then the City Council will appropriate the money for the construction, Mackail said.
The city will not likely go to the bond market until mid-July, said Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
The meeting will take place at the Harrisonburg School Board office in Court Square.
The public is welcomed to attend in person, but masks must be worn.
