Luray handled business and beat its rival, defeating Page County 4-3 in Bull Run District boys soccer in Shenandoah on Monday.
It was a pair of upperclassmen coming up clutch for the Bulldogs.
Both seniors, forward Connor Cubbage and midfielder Michael Hite scored two goals to lift Luray to the thrilling road victory.
The Bulldogs (3-4-1, 3-4-1 Bull Run) were back in action Tuesday with a trip to defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Clarke County, while the Panthers (0-7, 0-7 Bull Run) hosted East Rockingham in another Bull Run District contest.
