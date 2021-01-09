Despite surging virus cases locally, statewide and around the nation, it's hard to not be at least a little excited.
The people here who have been identified as the highest priority are getting their arms poked with a coronavirus vaccine.
Since starting with health care workers on Dec. 18, more and more people are getting inoculated.
A couple weeks ago, nursing home staff and residents began receiving the shot, along with first responders.
Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue is coordinating efforts with the Central Shenandoah Health District to vaccinate paid and volunteer firefighters, medics and police officers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
"We're working together," Holloway said this week. "We're working hard to get as many vaccinated as we can."
The effort is expected to wrap up in a couple of weeks.
Soon, child care providers and K-12 teachers and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector will be rolling up their sleeves.
Though the rollout has been slow — which Gov. Ralph Northam aims to fix with distribution changes announced this week — seeing what's possibly the beginning of the end of the pandemic gives us hope.
The way things have been going, we'll take whatever we can get.
