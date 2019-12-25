It didn't take Shelton Perkins long to use his new-found status as a pro baseball player to bring holiday joy to a young relative.
Drafted out of James Madison University by Baltimore in June, Perkins was featured on his first baseball card as he made his debut this summer with the Aberdeen (MD) IronBirds of the New York-Penn League.
The mother of Perkins surprised one of his relatives Wednesday with a Christmas gift - a baseball card of the Orioles' minor leaguer.
"One of my little cousins collects baseball cards and Santa brought him one of mine," Perkins wrote on Twitter. "That is what it's all about ... Priceless reaction! #Family."
Perkins, 22, told the News-Record the video of his cousin had 31,000 views as of Thursday morning.
"That is surprising. That is pretty to cool to see. He is so intuned with everything," Perkins said of his cousin, Khalil, who lives in North Carolina.
The JMU product said his cousin loves to play video baseball games and asked Perkins earlier this year if he was part of MLB The Show. Perkins had to explain he was a minor leaguer and wouldn't be part of the video game until he made the majors.
Perkins, also from North Carolina, was drafted in the 16th round by the Orioles in June. In his first pro season he was 1-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 15 games out of the bullpen and allowed just four hits in 17 2/3 innings.
Perkins took classes at JMU last semester and worked out with some other former Dukes now in the minors. Several former JMU baseball players, including Perkins, plan to head to Texas to watch the JMU football team play for the national title on Jan. 11 in Frisco.
While in Harrisonburg the past semester, Perkins said he saw in person every home football game besides the one with Weber State this past weekend. He said he is friends with football players such as quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive lineman John Daka.
The scout who followed Perkins and helped sign him was Rich Morales, who has been based in southwest Virginia for several years.
Morales also had a hand in the signing of pitcher Brenan Hanifee, who was drafted out of Turner Ashby High in Bridgewater by the Orioles in the fourth round in 2016.
Perkins once met Hanifee at East Carolina, where Perkins played before transferring to JMU. Hanifee committed to ECU before signing with the Orioles.
Other pitchers signed by Morales and the Orioles in the June draft were Connor Gillispie, a product of Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond; and Nick Roth, who played at Division III Randolph-Macon in Ashland.
Both of them were teammates with Perkins at Aberdeen at one point during the 2019 season.
Other JMU baseball players drafted in June were pitcher Nick Robertson, taken in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Dodgers; pitcher Dan Coggin, who went in the 17th round to the New York Mets; and pitcher Kevin Kelly, a Springfield native selected in the 19th round by the Cleveland Indians.
Coggin had a 2.81 in 15 games, with two starts, this past season for Brooklyn - which like Aberdeen is in the New York-Penn League.
Kelly had a 2.08 ERA in 14 appearances this past year in the minors.
Robertson, a native of Roanoke, made five appearances in the Arizona League and 11 in the Pioneer League in his first pro season. He had a 1.65 ERA out of the bullpen in the 16 outings.
Veteran catcher Erik Kratz, 39, drafted out of the Eastern Mennonite University in 2002 in the 29th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees last week.
He appeared in the majors with San Francisco and Tampa Bay last year and ended the season at Triple-A in the Yankees' system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.