ARLINGTON - The stars aligned this weekend for Sydney Baylor, a 2013 graduate of James Madison University and a nurse in Delaware.
Two of her best friends from college live in the Washington, D.C., area and one of them will celebrate a birthday Sunday. So she made the trek to Virginia for the weekend.
So that is how the three JMU graduates ended up sitting at an outdoor, sidewalk table at a restaurant Saturday afternoon in Arlington as part of a watch party for the school’s football team. The Dukes played North Dakota State for the FCS title in Frisco, Texas.
“It is like no other place in the world as far as I am concerned,” Baylor said of her time at JMU.
One of her friends, Justin Wilson, played football and lacrosse at West Potomac High in nearby Alexandria and graduated from JMU in 2010. He said being among fellow graduates was better than watching the game at home by himself.
“It feels like being back on the quad” in Harrisonburg, he said.
Spider Kelly’s, a restaurant on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, was designated an official watch-party site by the alumni office at JMU. The turnout was so great that a line was out the door even at halftime.
John Lemay, the general manager of Spider Kelly’s, told the News-Record that he can hold up to about 750 people – including several hundred in the beer garden. Those that couldn’t get a seat headed next door to Don Tito, another restaurant, and it was packed, with a Washington Capitals' banner hanging behind the bar.
Lemay said the turnout Saturday was larger than the watch party for the football game between the University of Virginia and Clemson for the ACC title last month.
But several JMU fans did not have the patience to wait in line.
Claudia Churchill is from Oxford, England and graduated from JMU in May.
She said British universities don’t have the same athletic structure and that is something she enjoyed about her time in Harrisonburg.
“A lot of school spirit, it is a fun community,” she said.
McLean resident Churchill and a friend went to a watch party at the G.O.A.T. sports bar nearby before heading to a pizza place that had very few customers.
The second half of the game began and Jeff Dixon, a 2009 JMU graduate from Long Island, was still standing outside of Spider Kelly’s.
“My brother and his girlfriend and here. It seemed like a fun time,” said Dixon, a consultant who lives in Arlington.
But the ending wasn’t so fun as the Dukes lost 28-20 as a last-second drive by JMU ended with a North Dakota State interception. JMU, which won national titles in 2004 and 2016, was bidding to become one of five schools with at least three national titles.
Minutes after the final whistle in Texas, JMU alumni poured onto Wilson Boulevard from the two restaurants.
“That was really sad, a very depressing end,” said one fan.
Another JMU graduate, Mike Peterson, said it was more fun to watch with fellow graduates. But he also admitted he bet on North Dakota State, which was a slight favorite.
