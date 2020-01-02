WILMINGTON, N.C. - James Madison withstood a rally from UNC Wilmington and a career game from Seahawks center Marten Linssen to pick up its first Colonial Athletic Association victory on the road, winning 64-60 on Thursday.
Matt Lewis scored 15 points to lead JMU, which improved to 8-6 and 1-2 in the CAA. Deshon Parker added 13 points for the Dukes while Linssen had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UNCW, which trailed 51-39 late.
“We had a couple turnovers late and offensive rebounds and it is tough to close out these games,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said in a radio interview following the game. “We’ve played good on the road and got one; now there’s some time to reset and we got one, let’s focus on the next.”
After a slow start offensively, the Dukes closed the first half on a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Lewis before the buzzer to make it an 11-point JMU lead at halftime. The Dukes led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Seahawks got within a bucket in the final minute.
Overall, James Madison struggled to warm up from deep, hitting just one 3-pointer in seven tries. But the Dukes played well on the defensive end and controlled the boards as the second half got underway.
Dwight Wilson in particular was a monster underneath and in the second half got plenty of help from freshman forward Julien Wooden. Wilson finished with his sixth double-double in his past seven games, scoring 11 points and grabbing 15 rebounds while Wooden came off the bench to score eight points.
UNCW fell to 5-11 and 0-3 in conference play. JMU returns to action Saturday at College of Charleston.
“It’s good to get our first win and do it on the road,” Wilson said. “It gets us motivated to go 2-2 on the road and get back home to get those games coming up.”
In other local sports Thursday:
Women's Basketball
Roanoke 78, Bridgewater 73: Ahlia Moone had a game-high 29 points to tie a career high and Lindsay Estes added 13 but the Eagles fell on the road. The Eagles, who trailed 39-32 at halftime, outscored the hosts 20-16 in the third quarter. BC trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter but cut it to four with 49 seconds left. Bridgewater is now 3-8 overall, 2-2 in the ODAC while Roanoke improved to 8-4, 3-2. BC plays Saturday at Randolph.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 61, E.C. Glass 56: In Penn Laird, Rob Smith scored 19 points and Ryan High added 16 as Spotswood picked up a 61-56 non-district win over E.C. Glass at the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic. Carmelo Pacheco added 14 points for the Trailblazers (5-1) while D.D. Good and Traevan Williams finished with six apiece.
Turner Ashby 51, Buffalo Gap 42: Orion Angelopulos scored 14 points as Turner Ashby snapped a six-game losing streak with a 51-42 non-district win over Buffalo Gap in Bridgewater. Ethan Gerber added 10 points for the Knights (3-6) in the victory.
Miller School 72, Wilson Memorial 47: Wilson Memorial let a close game get away from it late as Miller School pulled away for a 72-47 win at the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic. Sophomore forward Jaxon Hartman was a bright spot for the Green Hornets (1-5) with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the loss.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41: Stephanie Ouderkirk had 17 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as Spotswood cruised to a 58-41 rout of Pulaski County at the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic in Penn Laird. Lexi Bennington-Horton added 17 points for the Trailblazers (6-2) while Abby Branner finished with 12 and Madisyn Forloines had nine.
Buffalo Gap 49, Parry McCluer 16: Amaya Lucas scored 20 points as Buffalo Gap rolled to a 49-16 non-district rout of Parry McCluer in Swoope. Shea Ostrander added nine points for the Bison (5-3).
- DN-R Sports Desk
