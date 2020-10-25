Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Daniel Gade will be at James Madison University's Memorial Hall for a town hall Tuesday.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
Seating will be limited to 50 people due to the city's emergency ordinance banning mass gatherings over 50, according to Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement.
Guests will be admitted at a first-come, first-served basis, according to Whaley. Masks and physical distancing will also be enforced.
The town hall will also be live streamed on Facebook.
Questions for Gade can be submitted before the event on the event's Facebook page or by email at civic@jmu.edu.
— Staff Reports
