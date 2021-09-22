"Source Materials: Collage and Paintings" by Joan H. Ranzini will be on display in Bridgewater College's Beverly-Perdue Art Gallery from Monday through Nov. 3.
There will be an opening reception in the gallery on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., and an artist's talk given at 5:30 p.m.
Ranzini, a Virginia abstract painter and collage artist, earned a master's in architectural history from the University of Virginia. Ranzini has served as a juror for the Contemporary Women Artists of Virginia exhibit in Waynesboro and the 2019 Academy of Fine Arts National Juried Art Exhibition at the Academy of Fine Arts in Lynchburg.
The Beverly-Perdue Art Gallery is located on the main floor of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons on Bridgewater College's campus. Bridgewater College requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in all public indoor spaces on campus.
— Staff Report
