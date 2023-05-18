Senior pitcher Kaden Johnson had arguably the best outing of his prep career on Monday.
Johnson tossed 6.1 shutout frames, giving up three hits and zero walks while racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts as Fort Defiance defeated Staunton 4-0 in Shenandoah District baseball action at home.
It was an impressive outing for the FDHS multi-sport standout, who a pitcher’s duel against Staunton junior Jaxson Nuckoles, who allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out eight across five innings of work. Storm freshman Nicholas Bishop came in for relief in the sixth.
Senior infielder Josh Hostetter was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for the Indians, while seniors Dillon Lavaway and Jack Liskey, along with sophomore Isaac Marshall, all added one hit apiece.
Seniors William Golden, Job Harrell, and junior Kealo Smith had one hit for the Storm.
The Indians (10-9, 7-4 Shenandoah) will aim to close the regular season with their third straight win Wednesday at Stuarts Draft, while Staunton (3-16, 3-8 Shenandoah) will host Riverheads.
