BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Mythical Pizza hosted a celebration for completing its first year in business Saturday. A steady stream of supporters helped mark the occasion, enjoying discounts, cryptids, coffee and cake.
There are two strong themes that help to create the atmosphere of Mythical Pizza. The 80’s and 90’s arcade games offer customers a bit of nostalgia. Mythical creatures, such as the wolpertinger featured in the company logo, are also a central theme of the restaurant.
Owner Megan Burgess said “we have been incredibly blessed” by the amount of business the pizza shop has seen in its first year. She said that although they faced supply chain and staffing issues, they have adapted to the challenges. Burgess said they have a hardworking staff, some of which have been with the company since it opened.
Mythical Pizza offer flash-fired pizza, salads, desserts, and their own pure cane sugar craft soda, Cryptid Club Soda, in a variety of flavors.
The menu embraces the cryptid theme, with offerings such as “The Mothman Strikes Back” - a classic marinara base with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and fresh spinach topped with a tangy barbecue drizzle. Guests can also choose from a wide array of toppings to craft their own creations.
They offer a cryptic classic crust, proofed and pressed daily, a keto crust and gluten-friendly crust. For those who prefer their pizza without carbohydrates, Mythical Pizza offers a crustless pizza, served with double the ingredients in a bowl.
Burgess and husband Tony decided the best way to celebrate this milestone was to host a party with complementary cake and coffee as well as a meet & greet with the notorious Bigfoot as well as West Virginia’s most notable cryptid, the Mothman, from 2-5 p.m.
Pizza was offered for $1 a slice during the event, and they offered discounts on pizzas and salads all day Friday and Saturday.
Burgess and her husband first came to Berkeley Springs after starting a information technology company called Onsite Balanced Information Technology Company (OBITCO). The entrepreneur family created The Fearless Painter craft center in 2018 and Brave Barista Coffee Co. in 2020, was served at the event.
“We’re just thankful to the community for the outreach, for the support,” Burgess said. “We’ve just been embraced by our community. We live here. We have our businesses here, and we’re just proud of what we’ve done this year.”
This story originally ran in The Martinsburg Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.