BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden has appointed five people as trustees for Zion Baptist Church amid a months-long dispute between current and former members, some of whom were ousted from the congregation.
During four hours of proceedings on Wednesday in Clarke County Circuit Court, Iden appointed church members Alethia Burks, Dorothy Firestone, Curtis Liggins, Ellis Ross and Steve Washington to be the trustees. They were among nine people the historic church had confirmed as trustees on its own in March 2022, court documents show.
Four people whom the church also had confirmed — Ottis Harper, Viola Harper, Necol Hill and Mattie Smith — were not chosen by Iden. Former members had contended the four were too closely linked to Pastor Karlyle Hill, either as family members or friends considered to be like family.
Ottis Harper, who was chairman of Zion’s deacon board for more than 40 years, died in June.
Court testimony revealed the four were serving as substitute trustees to fill in for others unable to participate in decision-making if the need arose, and they so far had not been called upon to do so.
The court lacks authority to appoint substitutes, Iden said.
Zion Baptist, on Josephine Street in Berryville, is a focal point of the Josephine City Historic District on the town’s southeast side and a pillar in the local African American community. The neighborhood, established by formerly enslaved people in the 1870s, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The church was organized in the early 1880s. It currently has about 100 members, although the average Sunday morning attendance is about 40, according to church representatives. Many Josephine Street residents either attend the church or have ties to it, such as through family members having worshiped there.
Legal documents and courtroom discussions have revealed disputes over more than just trustees. They include matters involving church finances and property, whether the church is incorporated and operating accordingly, and even possible assaults of people connected to the church.
A Virginia State Corporation Commission document in court filings shows the church was incorporated in 2021.
However, the church’s attorney, Dominic J. Vieira of Mata & Hill P.C. of Front Royal, said Zion conducts its business under bylaws adopted in 2012. No bylaws have been established for the operation of the corporation, he said.
Iden said the court’s jurisdiction involves deciding who can hold “bare legal title” to the church property.
According to various online sources of legal information, bare legal title refers to having rights to sell or transfer ownership of property all the while not necessarily having rights to use the property for enjoyment or other personal reasons.
The judge cited Virginia code Subsection 57.8, which gives circuit courts power to appoint trustees to unincorporated religious bodies for the purpose of conveying and holding title to land.
Except for that, Iden said, a church legally can operate as “both an incorporated church and an unincorporated church.”
Through its trustees, “the church gets to decide how you govern yourself,” he said. “The court is not going to interfere in the church’s governance.”
People’s faith in God and affection for their communities are “deep feelings ... that strike at the heart of people’s individuality,” said Iden. That is why the U.S. Constitution has provisions for separating church and state and limits the government’s involvement in church affairs, he explained.
He personally believes Virginia’s founding fathers never intended for churches to incorporate, he added.
Ousted congregation members claimed they were booted for questioning how church business was being handled.
“If you asked questions, you got put out of the church,” said James P. Magner, a Leesburg lawyer representing them.
The court made no formal determination of that.
At a hearing in April, Iden encouraged attorneys for current and former Zion members to work with their clients to come up with an agreement to end their disputes. That effort ended unsuccessfully.
While the court has resolved the trustee matter, it remains to be seen whether the parties can mend their rifts and end their bickering, which has included protests outside the church.
In court on Wednesday, former church members sat on one side of the courtroom, while Hill and current members sat on the other. People on both sides muttered about remarks they heard during testimony, and some traded barbs with each other across the aisle. At one point, Iden called for calm.
Former members told The Winchester Star they didn’t want to comment about the outcome of the case.
Shortly after the trustees were appointed, though, a woman on the church’s side shouted, “Hallelujah,” pleased that the issue had come to a close.
The pastor also was overjoyed.
“I feel great,” Hill said. “God is good! He’ll deliver us out of the hands of our enemies.”
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
