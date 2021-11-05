After back-to-back losses, Turner Ashby football coach Chris Fraser admitted his squad was struggling to stay motivated.
Well, the Knights got just the boost they needed with a 31-0 shutout of Valley District foe Rockbridge County on Friday in Lexington.
With the victory, Turner Ashby clinched its first district championship since 2001.
“For our kids to bounce back after our performance the past two weeks was huge,” Fraser said. “Our kids played really well tonight. Our defense was lights out. It was huge. Our kids get all the credit.”
Sam Shickel, Jalin Quintanilla and Cole Hoover all scored rushing touchdowns for the Knights (6-4, 3-1 Valley). Dylan Eppard added another on a fumble return for a score late in the contest.
Turner Ashby will now travel to rival Broadway for a rematch of this year’s regular-season thriller.
The Knights will serve as the No. 5 seed in Region 3C while the Gobblers will be the fourth seed.
“Now, we’re back to that level where we’re excited and we know what’s coming up,” Fraser said. “We had to remind these guys that if we win, we can stay local. We did that and that should be motivation enough.”
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 2, Northeastern 1: In Newark, Del., the top-seeded Dukes pulled out a double-overtime victory in the CAA semifinals after Eveline Zwager scored to break the tie.
Diede Remijnse had the other goal for the Dukes, who advanced to the championship game against Delaware for the second consecutive year. JMU goalie Flo Marcussen had a season-high 11 saves for the Dukes.
Women’s Soccer
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 0: In Bridgewater, the Hornets upset top-seeded Bridgewater in the semifinals of the ODAC playoffs. Alyssa Damato’s first-half goal proved to be the game winner as Jade Lecklider stopped six shots in goal for Lynchburg.
Sydney Davis had six saves for Bridgewater.
Women’s Basketball
Mary Baldwin 64, Bridgewater 62: In Staunton, Demet Saygili hit a jump shot with two seconds left to lift Mary Baldwin to a victory. Saygili finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Mary Moran had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Squirrels (1-0).
Erika Nettles finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles (0-1).
Women’s Volleyball
Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater 0: In Lexington, the Generals took down Bridgewater in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament. W&L won 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 behind 15 kills and 12 digs from Val Sokolow.
Ann-Marie Johnson had 12 kills to lead Bridgewater.
