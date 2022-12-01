Libraries
Harrisonburg/ Rockingham County
Massanutten Regional Library
174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-434-4475 • https://mrlib.org
Elkton Community Library
106 N. Terrace Ave., Elkton, VA 22827
540-434-4475, option 2
Grottoes Branch Library
601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441
540-434-4475, option 3
North River Library
118 Mount Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812
540-434-4475, option 4
Village Library
175 N. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815
540-434-4475 option 7
Page County
Page Public Library
100 Zerkel St., Luray, VA 22835
540-743-6867
Shenandoah Community Library
418 S. Third St., Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-2665
Kibler Library
140 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851
540-778-1605 • www.kiblerlibrary.org
Shenandoah County
Shenandoah County Library
514 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-8200 • https://countylib.org
Basye-Orkney Springs Community Library
P.O. Box 251, 1382 Resort Drive, Basye, VA 22810 • 540-856-8084
https://countylib.org/basye-orkney-springs.html
Fort Valley Community Library
6190 Woodstock Tower Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652
540-933-6714 • https://countylib.org/fort-valley.html
Mount Jackson Community Library
5901 Main St., Mount Jackson, VA 22842
540-477-3327 • https://countylib.org/mt-jackson.html
New Market Area Library
160 E. Lee St., New Market, VA 22844
540-740-8650 • https://countylib.org/new-market.html
Strasburg Community Library
195 W. King St., Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-8464 • https://countylib.org/strasburg.html
