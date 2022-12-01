040622_dnr_Window Shopping_1

A person walks along Main Street past Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg, as seen from inside Ten Thousand Villages in April.

Libraries

Harrisonburg/ Rockingham County

Massanutten Regional Library

174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-434-4475  •  https://mrlib.org

Elkton Community Library

106 N. Terrace Ave., Elkton, VA  22827

540-434-4475, option 2 

Grottoes Branch Library

601 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441

540-434-4475, option 3 

North River Library

118 Mount Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812

540-434-4475, option 4 

Village Library

175 N. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815

540-434-4475 option 7 

Page County

Page Public Library

100 Zerkel St., Luray, VA 22835

540-743-6867 

Shenandoah Community Library

418 S. Third St., Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-2665 

Kibler Library

140 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851

540-778-1605  •  www.kiblerlibrary.org

Shenandoah County

Shenandoah County Library

514 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22824

540-984-8200  •  https://countylib.org

Basye-Orkney Springs Community Library

P.O. Box 251, 1382 Resort Drive, Basye, VA 22810  •  540-856-8084

https://countylib.org/basye-orkney-springs.html

Fort Valley Community Library

6190 Woodstock Tower Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652

540-933-6714  •  https://countylib.org/fort-valley.html

Mount Jackson Community Library

5901 Main St., Mount Jackson, VA 22842

540-477-3327  •  https://countylib.org/mt-jackson.html

New Market Area Library

160 E. Lee St., New Market, VA 22844

540-740-8650  •  https://countylib.org/new-market.html

Strasburg Community Library

195 W. King St., Strasburg, VA 22657

540-465-8464  •  https://countylib.org/strasburg.html

