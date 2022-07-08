Decades ago, at a friend’s birthday party, after we’d sung “Happy Birthday” and eaten our slice of cake, all the guests went back to socializing.
Except me.
As I looked around the room at everyone enjoying themselves, all I could think about was having another piece of cake. I was obsessed, possessed by this desire.
That was the night I knew I had a problem.
Not long after, at age 21, I had my first experience in one of “the rooms.” Looking for a new diet, I went to an Overeaters Anonymous meeting in a church basement in Central Islip, N.Y.
Oh, they had a diet alright. They called it “abstaining from compulsive overeating.” And their system of accountability was called sponsorship.
But this group was less about helping me fit into my favorite jeans and more about “recovery” and “working the Steps.”
They handed me an eating plan and assigned me a sponsor. Just as an alcoholic cannot grow into an emotionally sober and mature adult unless they abstain from drinking, so a compulsive overeater cannot change unless they’re willing to abstain from overeating.
I was to call my sponsor every day. The first thing she had me do was write a history of my relationship with food. The idea of writing this autobiography was to get me to the First Step: We admitted we were powerless over food — that our lives had become unmanageable.
The only requirement for membership in any 12 Step group is a willingness to admit you have a problem.
“Twelve Steppers sometimes thought they had left the church for the Wednesday night meetings in the basement; and many upstairs in the sanctuary presumed that their ‘higher’ concerns were something different from ‘those people with problems’ down below,” writes Richard Rohr in “Breathing Under Water: Spirituality and the 12 Steps.”
If you want to find a community of people who are dedicated to becoming the best version of themselves possible, you’re likely to find them in a church basement.
This admitting we are powerless — over food, alcohol, gambling, sex, narcotics, marijuana, work, pornography, spending, emotions, nicotine, other people — is the most difficult step.
Why? Because we have to believe that we can handle it on our own.
Plus, as clinical psychologist and spiritual teacher Jim Finley says, “It’s also very hard to admit that what’s fueling the chaos, what’s fueling the nightmare, what’s really destroying your life, is what’s getting you through your day. There is the great bind. The very thing that gets me through my day is what’s destroying me.”
This is why most people have to hit bottom before admitting powerlessness. It’s like we have to try everything else first.
It’s scary, realizing you’ve lost your way in life.
As for me, when I went to OA meetings, sometimes a newcomer would ask me why I was there. Because I wasn’t visibly overweight.
But I knew. I knew I had no control over my compulsive overeating and that someday it would catch up with me in the form of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart problems, joint pain … .
I also knew my compulsive overeating was a way to avoid dealing with life’s difficulties, emotional issues and relationship problems. And that when I wiped the last crumb from my mouth, those problems would still be there.
So “the rooms” are full of people who have decided that, with the help of their Higher Power and each other, to face life head-on with honesty, openness and willingness.
It all starts with admitting.
